Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 25, 2025 9:48 am.

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin Street around 8:40 a.m.

Paramedics transported a man in his 50s to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a woman in her 50s was arrested at the scene.

The relationship between the man and the woman is not yet known.

