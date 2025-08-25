The Big Story

How to shake your summer sleep schedule and get back to routine

Basking in the sun, late patio nights and the sweetest of sleep-ins. The relaxed and unstructured schedule of summer vacation is glorious … but unfortunately it’s almost time to get back to reality. Whether it’s back to school or back to your work routine, when it comes to sleep, the time is now.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Alanna McGinn, CEO of Good Night Sleep Site, about the A to Zzz’s of sleep including the physical and mental impact, plus the do’s and don’ts when it comes to sleeping aids, certain foods and technology.

