Trump envoy says officials working ‘very, very hard’ on ending Russia-Ukraine war

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted August 25, 2025 7:39 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 10:40 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg said in Kyiv on Monday that officials are “working very, very hard” on efforts to end the three-year war between Russia and Ukraine, as a lack of progress fuels doubts about whether a peace settlement could be on the horizon.

Officials are “hoping to get to a position where, in the near term, we have, with a lack of a better term, security guarantees” that address Ukraine’s fears of another invasion by Russia in the future, Kellogg said.

“That’s a work in progress,” Kellogg said of the potential security guarantees after attending Ukraine’s annual National Prayer Breakfast along with politicians, business leaders and diplomats.

A week ago, Trump said he had set in motion arrangements for direct peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. But Russian officials have signaled that such a summit won’t happen any time soon.

Trump said Friday he expects to decide on next steps in two weeks if direct talks aren’t scheduled.

A stream of high-ranking visitors to Kyiv in recent days reflects concerns around the U.S.-led peace drive.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Kyiv on Sunday for meetings with Zelenskyy, pledging 2 billion Canadian dollars in aid, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Germany’s vice chancellor and finance minister, Lars Klingbeil, arrived in Kyiv on Monday to discuss “how Germany can best support Ukraine in a possible peace process.”

Putin spoke on the phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, the Kremlin said. Russia and Iran have close relations, and Putin has also deepened ties with China, India and North Korea as Western countries have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Putin and Pezeshkian are expected to meet next week when China hosts the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s annual summit, in Tianjin.

Germany, Norway vow more help for Ukraine

Klingbeil, the German vice chancellor, told Zelenskyy that Ukraine’s allies have to “talk about what happens if President Putin does not relent, if he wants to continue the war.”

Germany will continue to stand by Ukraine, he said, echoing sentiments by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store earlier in the day.

Norway’s multibillion-dollar military and civilian support for Ukraine’s fight to defeat Russia’s invasion will stretch into next year, Store said in Kyiv. He said he will propose to the Norwegian Parliament spending $8.45 billion on Ukraine next year.

Store, whose country borders Russia, told a news conference with Zelenskyy that Ukraine is “defending a critical principle on the European level” by refusing to accept Russia’s seizure of territory.

Analysts say Putin thinks he can outlast Western governments’ commitment to Ukraine and use his bigger army to capture more Ukrainian land while peace efforts are under discussion.

Norway on Sunday pledged about 7 billion kroner ($695 million) toward air defense systems for Ukraine. Norway and Germany are jointly funding two U.S.-made Patriot anti-missile systems, including missiles, with Norway also helping procure air defense radar, Store said.

Drone strikes continue

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 104 strike and decoy drones overnight, targeting the country’s north and east. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Ukraine has continued long-range drone attacks on Russia, hitting oil refineries, armories and transport hubs and causing commercial flight disruption during the summer vacation period.

On Sunday, an Egyptian plane carrying Russian tourists from Sharm El Sheikh to St. Petersburg diverted to Tallinn because the Russian city’s international airport had temporarily closed due to a drone attack, the Estonian daily Postimees reported.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting 23 Ukrainian drones overnight and Monday morning over seven Russian regions, both on or near the border with Ukraine and deeper inside Russia.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

31m ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

4h ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

14m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

31m ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

4h ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

14m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

2h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

15h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:08
Mix of sun and cloud Sunday with the chance of rain

A mostly sunny start to Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day. A few spotty showers are possible to the north in the afternoon
5:36
Farms, wineries in parts of Ontario hit hard by hot and dry weather this year

In many parts of southern Ontario, there have been extended periods of hot and dry weather this summer. Nick Westoll takes a look at how farmers and small business owners have been hit particularly hard.
More Videos