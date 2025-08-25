What to know about Spain’s ‘Tomatina’ festival, the tomato street fight turning 80

FILE - A reveler throws tomato pulp at another during the annual food fight, the Tomatina, in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain, Aug. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Fernando Bustamante, File)

By Luena Rodriguez-feo Vileira, The Associated Press

Posted August 25, 2025 9:27 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 9:58 am.

Thousands of people will paint a town red with tomato pulp Wednesday, flinging the fruit at one another in the 80th anniversary of Spain’s famous “Tomatina” tomato street fight.

The hourlong event brings 120 tons of overripe tomatoes to the eastern town of Buñol, where tarp-covered buildings flank a crowd of up to 22,000 participants awaiting their ammo. Non-local attendees pay 15 euros ($17.50) for a ticket and arrive from countries across the globe or cities a bus ride away.

“When it’s going on, it’s just a blur of tomatoes,” said Adrian Columb of Ireland, who attended in 1999. “It was a blast.”

Here’s what to know about the “Tomatina” festival:

The anniversary of a spontaneous food fight

Held on the last Wednesday of August, the event was inspired by a food fight between local children who pelted each other with tomatoes in 1945.

After becoming a yearly tradition, “Tomatina” was briefly banned in the 1950s by Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, a decision locals protested. Televised media attention in the 1980s turned the festival into a national event, eventually drawing an international crowd.

In 2002, Spain officially recognized the festival as an international tourism attraction. Since then, the event has only been suspended twice, in 2020 and 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tomatoes aren’t edible

The tomatoes thrown aren’t from crops treated like those used for food. That’s because they’re grown exclusively for the festival, said Buñol Deputy Mayor Sergio Galarza.

“If ‘Tomatina’ didn’t exist, these tomatoes wouldn’t be cultivated because there wouldn’t be a need for them,” Galarza said.

This year’s supply hails from Don Benito, a town over 5 hours away.

There’s only one rule

There are no teams, no points and no referees, but there is a guideline: To avoid injuries, participants are encouraged to squash the tomatoes before hurling them (and of course, refrain from hurling anything else).

Even then, many people don swimming goggles and earplugs for protection.

When Columb attended, he said, a friend of his finished the battle with two black eyes. “But I know he’s kind of tall, so maybe he was a target,” Columb added.

“You finish exhausted,” said Galarza, who grew up going to the festival before becoming its chief councilor. “Your arms are worn out, everything is worn out from moving and launching it all.”

The mash of projectiles leaves attendees “up to your ankles deep in this tomato puree,” Columb said.

Once the hour is up, marked by the sound of a cannon shot, crowds shuffle to wash off at nearby communal showers while the town’s streets are hosed. Though the stains on clothes are likely irreversible, the citric acid in the tomatoes acts as an effective cleaning agent on the pavement. Three to four hours later, the streets are sometimes left cleaner than before.

Other countries have taken inspiration

Similar tomato-flinging festivals have taken place in Florida, London, Amsterdam, the Colombian town of Sutamarchán and, most recently, Hyderabad, India.

Still, for Galarza, a native of the festival’s original location, “Tomatina” is synonymous with Buñol, he said.

“The truth is that it’s exciting because year after year, you can see how ‘Tomatina’ grows and evolves,” Galarza said, “and you can enjoy a festival that is super wholesome.”

Luena Rodriguez-feo Vileira, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

26m ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

4h ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

10m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 people stabbed on TTC streetcar near College and Bathurst

Two people were injured after being stabbed on a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto during rush hour on Monday morning. Emergency crews were called to College and Bathurst streets just before 8:30 a.m....

updated

26m ago

Family of Ontario father killed in crash calls for tougher dangerous driving laws

The family of an Ontario father of three killed earlier this month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier, is trying to channel some of their...

4h ago

Police release suspect vehicle image in fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Toronto police have released images of a suspect vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month. The incident occurred shortly after midnight...

10m ago

Man injured, woman arrested in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was injured in a stabbing in North York on Monday morning. Police and paramedics responded to the area of Wilson Avenue and Ancaster Road near Dufferin...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
Cooler weather moves into Toronto

Toronto will see some cool nights this week, as temperatures return to seasonal for the daytime, along with some showers throughout the week ahead.

2h ago

2:17
Cooler air moves into the GTA

Cooler temperatures are moving into the GTA, Monday will bring in afternoon and evening showers, ahead of pleasant temperatures in the coming week.

15h ago

2:41
Oasis takes over Rogers Stadium

Oasis fans have waited over a decade for this night. The legendary Brit-rock band is back together and taking over Toronto's brand-new stadium. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:08
Mix of sun and cloud Sunday with the chance of rain

A mostly sunny start to Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud for most of the day. A few spotty showers are possible to the north in the afternoon
5:36
Farms, wineries in parts of Ontario hit hard by hot and dry weather this year

In many parts of southern Ontario, there have been extended periods of hot and dry weather this summer. Nick Westoll takes a look at how farmers and small business owners have been hit particularly hard.
More Videos