2 teen boys arrested in connection to Scarborough shooting that injured 14-year-old

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital after being shot in Scarborough following an altercation on a TTC bus. CITYNEWS/Afua Baah

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 26, 2025 10:27 pm.

Last Updated August 26, 2025 10:30 pm.

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred after an altercation on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue area on August 6.

Supt. Paul McIntyre said the incident began when the 14-year-old boy boarded a TTC bus and got into an altercation with two other male suspects.

It’s alleged the boy got off the bus and was followed by the suspects. One of the suspects then allegedly took out a firearm and fired multiple rounds.

The suspects then allegedly physically assaulted the victim after he attempted to flee the area.

The boy was located at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Warden Avenue.

On August 26, search warrants were executed at residences in the Victoria Park and Finch avenues and two males were arrested.

A 15-year-old boy of Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault, assault, discharge firearm with intent, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm.

A 16-year-old was also charged with assault and fail to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

