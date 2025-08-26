‘Not random murders’: Barrie police say accused killer knew his 2 alleged victims, lived with them at homeless encampment

Barrie police provided a timeline and details of their investigation into the deaths and dismemberment of two men, as the suspect has been arrested and facing several charges.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 26, 2025 12:19 pm.

Two men were murdered and dismembered, allegedly by a man they both knew and lived with at times at the same Barrie homeless encampment, Barrie police revealed Tuesday during an update on the grisly killings of William ‘Blake’ Robinson and David Cheesequay.

Robert Ladouceur, 52, faces a total of 33 charges in the case, including first-degree and second-degree murder.

Barrie Police say Ladouceur initially fled when approached by arresting officers, but was later apprehended in Midland on August 2, 2025, by Ontario Provincial Police.

“These were not random murders,” Barrie Police Sgt. Brett Carelton told reporters on Tuesday.

“The accused and victims were known to one another and all lived in the encampment at some point in time.”

Carelton said the victims and accused lived together at some point “over the past two to three years.”

Robinson, 45, was reported missing on February 10, while Cheesequay was reported missing near the end of July.

Their remains were found after police executed search warrants at the Victoria Street encampment in Barrie, and at a property in Huntsville.

A property in North Simcoe was also searched as part of the probe.

“We know what the motive is, but I can’t speak to that now,” Carelton added.

Barrie Police Chief, Rich Johnston, tried to assuage fears while remaining tight-lipped about details.

‘We recognize it is shocking to the community … but it is an isolated occurrence and there are no other suspects,” he said.

He also said he didn’t believe there are additional victims, did stressed that the investigation remains open.

Ladouceur has briefly appeared in court, where he was denied bail.

Chief Johnston revealed that the accused was known to police, and has a “violent” past, but didn’t elaborate.

“As far as I know he had no employment,” he added.

The investigation began following a report of a missing person earlier this year, and ballooned into one of the biggest in the history of Barrie Police, Carelton said.

Ladouceur also faces two counts of indignity to a dead body and numerous weapons and drug charges.

Those charges include possession of drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking.

Despite the charges, investigators would not reveal if he was allegedly supplying drugs to residents at the encampment.

