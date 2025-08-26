The Big Story

Canadian boots on the ground in Ukraine?

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take part in a joint press conference at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 26, 2025 7:08 am.

On an unannounced trip to Ukraine over the weekend, Prime Minister Mark Carney hinted at the possibility that Canada could have a military presence in Ukraine as a part of a coalition to maintain a ceasefire if Ukraine and Russia can agree to one.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Christian Leuprecht, professor at the Royal Military College and editor of the Canadian Military Journal, about whether our military is ready for such an operation, what the risks are, and whether this could mirror operations from the Cold War.

Top Stories

'System is not built for them:' Advocates call for new strategy to address Toronto youth homelessness

Advocates are calling for a new strategy to address youth homelessness in Toronto as city leaders met Monday to discuss the growing number of young people living on the streets. More than 100 young...

9h ago

Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down Burlington intersection for hours

A motorcyclist is dead following a high-speed crash that sent debris flying into multiple vehicles at a Burlington intersection Monday night, Halton police say. The collision happened just before 9...

2h ago

Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Canada has signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe. Prime...

57m ago

Brampton lawyer accused of defrauding more than $3M, police say

Investigators in Peel Region are appealing to the public for any information regarding the business dealings of a Brampton lawyer who is accused of defrauding millions of dollars, authorities allege. According...

12h ago

