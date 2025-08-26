Canadian boots on the ground in Ukraine?

On an unannounced trip to Ukraine over the weekend, Prime Minister Mark Carney hinted at the possibility that Canada could have a military presence in Ukraine as a part of a coalition to maintain a ceasefire if Ukraine and Russia can agree to one.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Christian Leuprecht, professor at the Royal Military College and editor of the Canadian Military Journal, about whether our military is ready for such an operation, what the risks are, and whether this could mirror operations from the Cold War.