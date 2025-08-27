6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries.

According to investigators, the crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. near Valens Road and Concession 5 West in the city’s Flamborough region. It involved a KIA minivan and Volvo commercial vehicle.

“All six occupants of the KIA, the driver and five teenage passengers, were taken to local hospitals,” police wrote in a news release issued on Wednesday. “Their injuries range from minor to serious, with one female suffering life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the lone adult male driver of the Volvo was also transported to hospital as a precaution.

“At this time, driver impairment has been ruled out; however, investigators are examining speed and disobeying a stop sign as potential factors involving the KIA,” authorities said.

“Any witnesses to this collision are urged to come forward,” police added.