6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 27, 2025 7:29 am.

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries.

According to investigators, the crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. near Valens Road and Concession 5 West in the city’s Flamborough region. It involved a KIA minivan and Volvo commercial vehicle.

“All six occupants of the KIA, the driver and five teenage passengers, were taken to local hospitals,” police wrote in a news release issued on Wednesday. “Their injuries range from minor to serious, with one female suffering life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the lone adult male driver of the Volvo was also transported to hospital as a precaution.

“At this time, driver impairment has been ruled out; however, investigators are examining speed and disobeying a stop sign as potential factors involving the KIA,” authorities said.

“Any witnesses to this collision are urged to come forward,” police added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Small businesses brace for higher costs as U.S. ends shipping-fee exemption

As the latest change to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is about to take effect, Melissa Caracas Le-Fort is facing a deadline of her own. After Caracas Le-Fort announced on social media mid-August...

1h ago

Workout substances can be harmful to some adolescents, survey of pediatricians says

TORONTO — Researchers say pediatricians, family doctors and parents need to learn more about what kind of performance-enhancing substances kids are using when they work out or play sports. Seventeen...

1h ago

Toronto man, 75, who went missing for days found in good health: police

Toronto police have located an elderly man who went missing over the weekend. Officers say 75-year-old Edward disappeared on Saturday, August 23, from the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

2 teen boys arrested in connection to Scarborough shooting that injured 14-year-old

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred after an altercation on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before...

9h ago

Top Stories

Small businesses brace for higher costs as U.S. ends shipping-fee exemption

As the latest change to the Canada-U.S. trade relationship is about to take effect, Melissa Caracas Le-Fort is facing a deadline of her own. After Caracas Le-Fort announced on social media mid-August...

1h ago

Workout substances can be harmful to some adolescents, survey of pediatricians says

TORONTO — Researchers say pediatricians, family doctors and parents need to learn more about what kind of performance-enhancing substances kids are using when they work out or play sports. Seventeen...

1h ago

Toronto man, 75, who went missing for days found in good health: police

Toronto police have located an elderly man who went missing over the weekend. Officers say 75-year-old Edward disappeared on Saturday, August 23, from the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

2 teen boys arrested in connection to Scarborough shooting that injured 14-year-old

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred after an altercation on a TTC bus in Scarborough earlier this month. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Seasonal temperatures return for the long weekend

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return ahead of the long weekend before a small dip on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Global popstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are officially tying the knot, the singer revealed in a social media post.

17h ago

1:04
Search for missing jet skier in Bluffer's Beach marks day two

Crews continue onto the second day of their search for a missing jet skier who fell into the water of Bluffer's Park Beach on Sunday evening.

18h ago

5:31
Man charged with deaths and dismemberment of two men knew victims: Barrie police

Barrie police provided a timeline and details of their investigation into the deaths and dismemberment of two men, as the suspect has been arrested and facing several charges.

20h ago

2:40
Advocates call for dedicated youth homelessness strategy in Toronto

More than 100 youth along with dozens of stakeholders gathered in Toronto for a summit on youth homelessness in the city. Erica Natividad with the alarming numbers and why leaders say the city needs a dedicated strategy to address the crisis.
More Videos