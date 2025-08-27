Barger keys three-run eighth inning in Blue Jays comeback win over Twins

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer (4) reacts after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during third inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2025 10:32 pm.

Addison Barger hit a two-run double in Toronto’s three-run eighth inning as the Blue Jays came back for a 9-8 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Barger drove a ball into the right-centre field gap to score Alejandro Kirk with the tying run and George Springer with the go-ahead run.

Seranthony Dominguez (3-4) got two outs in the eighth inning for the win and closer Jeff Hoffman worked the ninth for his 29th save as Toronto took the rubber game of the three-game series.

Each team hit four home runs. All eight blasts were solo shots.

Davis Schneider, with a pair, Andres Gimenez and Ty France, who hit a pinch-hit homer to start the rally in the eighth, went deep for Toronto (78-56).

Byron Buxton, with two, Luke Keaschall and Brooks Lee went deep for the Twins (60-73).

Toronto starter Eric Lauer allowed six earned runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings. He had four strikeouts.

Minnesota starter Simeon Woods Richardson gave up five earned runs and five hits over 3 2/3 frames. He walked a pair and fanned two.

Michael Tonkin (2-1) blew the save and took the loss.

Toronto maintained its four-game lead on Boston in the American League East Division standings. The Red Sox edged Baltimore 3-2.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho put a charge into the sellout crowd of 42,361 with his catch against the wall in the second inning. He made another brilliant catch in virtually the same spot in the third.

KEY STAT

Toronto owns the best home record in the AL at 44-22.

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays will continue their six-game homestand Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.50 earned-run average) has been tabbed to start for Toronto.

