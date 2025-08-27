Dollarama earns $321.5M Q2 profit, up from a year ago, as sales rise 10.3 per cent

A shopping cart is seen in an aisle of a Dollarama store in Montreal, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2025 7:49 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2025 8:35 am.

Dollarama Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $321.5 million, up from $285.9 million a year earlier, as its sales rose 10.3 per cent.

The retailer says its profit amounted to $1.16 per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Aug. 3, up from $1.02 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.72 billion, up from $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

Dollarama says the increase was primarily driven by growth in the total number of stores over the past 12 months, from 1,583 a year ago to 2,060 on Aug. 3.

The increase came as comparable store sales for the quarter increased by 4.9 per cent, including a 3.9 per cent increase in the number of transactions and a 0.9 per cent increase in average transaction size.

Dollarama president and chief executive Neil Rossy says the quarter marked a significant milestone in the company’s international expansion with entries into two new markets, as it completed its acquisition of Australian discount retailer The Reject Shop Ltd., and opened Dollarcity’s first store in Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dozens more pistachio products recalled amid active salmonella outbreak

Canada’s food inspection agency is recalling more than two dozen products that were made with pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was triggered by findings from an ongoing...

1h ago

Ahead of school starting, rising number of parents consider their child's school zone 'very unsafe': CAA poll

The start of a new school year can be an anxious time for students as they prepare to navigate new social circles and scholastic pressures. It's also an anxious time for parents as they navigate increasingly...

38m ago

At least five children injured in a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least five children were injured in a shooting Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, authorities and a hospital said. Minnesota...

6m ago

6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened just before...

2h ago

Top Stories

Dozens more pistachio products recalled amid active salmonella outbreak

Canada’s food inspection agency is recalling more than two dozen products that were made with pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was triggered by findings from an ongoing...

1h ago

Ahead of school starting, rising number of parents consider their child's school zone 'very unsafe': CAA poll

The start of a new school year can be an anxious time for students as they prepare to navigate new social circles and scholastic pressures. It's also an anxious time for parents as they navigate increasingly...

38m ago

At least five children injured in a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least five children were injured in a shooting Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, authorities and a hospital said. Minnesota...

6m ago

6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened just before...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Seasonal temperatures return for the long weekend

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return ahead of the long weekend before a small dip on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Global popstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are officially tying the knot, the singer revealed in a social media post.

21h ago

1:04
Search for missing jet skier in Bluffer's Beach marks day two

Crews continue onto the second day of their search for a missing jet skier who fell into the water of Bluffer's Park Beach on Sunday evening.

22h ago

5:31
Man charged with deaths and dismemberment of two men knew victims: Barrie police

Barrie police provided a timeline and details of their investigation into the deaths and dismemberment of two men, as the suspect has been arrested and facing several charges.
2:40
Advocates call for dedicated youth homelessness strategy in Toronto

More than 100 youth along with dozens of stakeholders gathered in Toronto for a summit on youth homelessness in the city. Erica Natividad with the alarming numbers and why leaders say the city needs a dedicated strategy to address the crisis.
More Videos