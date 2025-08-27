17-year-old boy faces several charges in firearm investigation

Toronto police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a firearm investigation.

Police say the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force began an investigation into a person allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Wellesley Street East and Sherbourne Street just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers located and seized a Glock semi-automatic handgun and ammunition.

The teen arrested cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He has been charged with possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited device/ammunition known its possession is unauthorized, two counts of possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, fail to comply with release order, and two counts of fail to comply probation order.