Dozens more pistachio products recalled amid active salmonella outbreak

Pistachio nuts are displayed at a grocery store in Mississauga, Ont., on Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 27, 2025 10:25 am.

Canada’s food inspection agency is recalling more than two dozen products that were made with pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was triggered by findings from an ongoing investigation that was announced earlier this month.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says it has been looking into an active salmonella outbreak linked to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products after dozens of people fell ill between March and early August 2025.

According to data from PHAC, there have been 62 cases of salmonella linked to this outbreak and at least 10 people have required hospitalization, but those figures only include laboratory-confirmed cases and officials say the number of sick people in Canada is likely much higher.

“Many people have mild symptoms and don’t go to the doctor, so they aren’t tested,” officials wrote in a public health notice. “Researchers estimate that for each case of salmonella reported to public health, there are 26 more cases that are not reported.”

Earlier this month, recalls were issued for pistachios and pistachio-containing products from brands:

  • Habibi
  • Al Mokhtar Food Centre
  • Dubai
  • Andalos
  • Chocolats Favoris
  • Chocofolie
  • Chocolato
  • Vincent Sélection

They were distributed in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and New Brunswick.

On Wednesday, the food inspection agency announced that it is recalling 27 products that were sold in Ottawa from Pistachio Choco and La Brioche.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” officials wrote in a notice. “The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased. 

Click here to see the full list of recalled items.

Top Stories

Ahead of school starting, rising number of parents consider their child's school zone 'very unsafe': CAA poll

The start of a new school year can be an anxious time for students as they prepare to navigate new social circles and scholastic pressures. It's also an anxious time for parents as they navigate increasingly...

34m ago

At least five children injured in a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — At least five children were injured in a shooting Wednesday during the first week of classes at a Minneapolis Catholic school, authorities and a hospital said. Minnesota...

2m ago

6 teens, 1 adult sent to hospital after serious collision in Hamilton

Emergency crews were called to a serious collision in Hamilton on Tuesday that sent six teens and one adult to a hospital with various injuries. According to investigators, the crash happened just before...

2h ago

Workout substances can be harmful to some adolescents, survey of pediatricians says

TORONTO — Researchers say pediatricians, family doctors and parents need to learn more about what kind of performance-enhancing substances kids are using when they work out or play sports. Seventeen...

28m ago

