Canada’s food inspection agency is recalling more than two dozen products that were made with pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall was triggered by findings from an ongoing investigation that was announced earlier this month.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says it has been looking into an active salmonella outbreak linked to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products after dozens of people fell ill between March and early August 2025.

According to data from PHAC, there have been 62 cases of salmonella linked to this outbreak and at least 10 people have required hospitalization, but those figures only include laboratory-confirmed cases and officials say the number of sick people in Canada is likely much higher.

“Many people have mild symptoms and don’t go to the doctor, so they aren’t tested,” officials wrote in a public health notice. “Researchers estimate that for each case of salmonella reported to public health, there are 26 more cases that are not reported.”

Earlier this month, recalls were issued for pistachios and pistachio-containing products from brands:

Habibi

Al Mokhtar Food Centre

Dubai

Andalos

Chocolats Favoris

Chocofolie

Chocolato

Vincent Sélection

They were distributed in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and New Brunswick.

On Wednesday, the food inspection agency announced that it is recalling 27 products that were sold in Ottawa from Pistachio Choco and La Brioche.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” officials wrote in a notice. “The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

Click here to see the full list of recalled items.