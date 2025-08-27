LeBlanc leaves Washington with a sense that progress has been made

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy Dominic LeBlanc arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2025 12:11 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2025 2:10 pm.

WASHINGTON — Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s office said he left Washington Wednesday with a sense that progress was made after a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

LeBlanc’s office said the minister spent around 90 minutes with Lutnick on Tuesday in a constructive meeting where they spoke about specific proposals and items that have been put on the table.

Negotiations about more technical aspects will now continue between Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman — who is also Canada’s chief negotiator — and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

This weeks’ progress came after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Aug. 22 that Canada will drop some retaliatory tariffs in an effort to intensify talks to ease pressures from U.S. President Donald Trump’s duties on key Canadian sectors.

Canada is being slammed by tariffs on steel, aluminum, automobiles and copper.

LeBlanc has said Canada’s counter-tariffs were a significant point of contention with the Trump administration amid negotiations of a new economic and security relationship.

In response to Trump’s initial economywide duties in March, Canada imposed 25 per cent tariffs on a long list of American goods from oranges and alcohol to motorcycles.

Trump has hit nearly every nation with devastating duties in his effort to realign global trade but, so far, Canada and China have been the only countries to retaliate with tariffs.

When Trump boosted tariffs on Canada to 35 per cent on Aug. 1, the White House cited the flow of fentanyl and Canada’s retaliatory tariffs as justification for the increase. Those tariffs do not apply to goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Ottawa’s move to mirror the CUSMA exemptions will take effect on Sept. 1.

Canada’s counter-tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles will remain. The tariffs on automobiles generally align with the United States but Canada’s counter-tariffs on steel and aluminum remain at 25 per cent, despite the U.S. raising its rate to 50 per cent in June.

Carney has said Ottawa’s focus is to see Trump’s tariffs on steel, aluminum, automobiles, copper and lumber eased. Speaking in Latvia Tuesday, Carney said “in order to do that … we will have to look at other areas where we can have win-win co-operation.”

LeBlanc has said he’s talking to Americans about “a package of stuff” that can include investment opportunities in areas like defence and security.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding...

7m ago

Negotiations resume between postal workers and Canada Post: union

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post are returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday following a delay in mediated talks. CUPW, which represents 55,000 postal workers, said...

2m ago

Man, 18, charged in connection to assault on TTC bus

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a TTC bus last week. Officers were called to the Weston Road and Church Street area on August 20 at around 6:40 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Dozens more pistachio products recalled amid active salmonella outbreak

Canada’s food inspection agency is recalling more than two dozen products that were made with pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was triggered by findings from an ongoing...

4h ago

Top Stories

A shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding...

7m ago

Negotiations resume between postal workers and Canada Post: union

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post are returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday following a delay in mediated talks. CUPW, which represents 55,000 postal workers, said...

2m ago

Man, 18, charged in connection to assault on TTC bus

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a TTC bus last week. Officers were called to the Weston Road and Church Street area on August 20 at around 6:40 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Dozens more pistachio products recalled amid active salmonella outbreak

Canada’s food inspection agency is recalling more than two dozen products that were made with pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was triggered by findings from an ongoing...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Two children killed, 17 others injured in Minneapolis church shooting

Minneapolis police provide an update on a church shooting that killed two children and left 17 others injured when a sole gunman opened fire during a mass service on the first week back to school.

2h ago

2:46
Seasonal temperatures return for the long weekend

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return ahead of the long weekend before a small dip on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Global popstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are officially tying the knot, the singer revealed in a social media post.

1:04
Search for missing jet skier in Bluffer's Beach marks day two

Crews continue onto the second day of their search for a missing jet skier who fell into the water of Bluffer's Park Beach on Sunday evening.

5:31
Man charged with deaths and dismemberment of two men knew victims: Barrie police

Barrie police provided a timeline and details of their investigation into the deaths and dismemberment of two men, as the suspect has been arrested and facing several charges.
More Videos