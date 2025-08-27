‘There’s no sign of them’: Five iconic Stratford, Ont., swans go missing

A parks and forestry manager in Stratford, Ont., is asking residents to stay on the lookout as five of the city’s iconic swans remain at large.

Quin Malott says he first noticed the dwindling number of swans two weeks ago, when he went to feed the usual six floating on Lake Victoria in the city’s centre.

He says all six swans were missing when he returned to the same area the following day, leaving no trace — not even feathers.

Malott says he doesn’t know if the birds were taken, but it is a possibility since they’ve become accustomed to being fed by humans.

He says close to a dozen Stratford residents called to report they had spotted one of the fugitive birds in the city’s north end earlier this week, and there are plans to recover it on Thursday.

Malott says the swans are not tracked with devices and asks anyone who sees one on the run to give him or the city a call.