‘There’s no sign of them’: Five iconic Stratford, Ont., swans go missing

A flock of swans and a few geese parade from their winter home to the Avon River in Stratford, Ont., Sunday, April 12, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS//Dave Chidley

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 27, 2025 4:43 pm.

A parks and forestry manager in Stratford, Ont., is asking residents to stay on the lookout as five of the city’s iconic swans remain at large.

Quin Malott says he first noticed the dwindling number of swans two weeks ago, when he went to feed the usual six floating on Lake Victoria in the city’s centre.

He says all six swans were missing when he returned to the same area the following day, leaving no trace — not even feathers.

Malott says he doesn’t know if the birds were taken, but it is a possibility since they’ve become accustomed to being fed by humans.

He says close to a dozen Stratford residents called to report they had spotted one of the fugitive birds in the city’s north end earlier this week, and there are plans to recover it on Thursday.

Malott says the swans are not tracked with devices and asks anyone who sees one on the run to give him or the city a call.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Highway 413 construction to start 'in next few days,' Ford says, but no word on cost or completion date

Construction on Highway 413 is set to begin "in the next few days," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, although he couldn't provide an answer when asked how much it would ultimately cost or when...

2h ago

A shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding...

1h ago

Negotiations resume between postal workers and Canada Post: union

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post are returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday following a delay in mediated talks. CUPW, which represents 55,000 postal workers, said...

2h ago

Man, 18, charged in connection to assault on TTC bus

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a TTC bus last week. Officers were called to the Weston Road and Church Street area on August 20 at around 6:40 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Top Stories

Highway 413 construction to start 'in next few days,' Ford says, but no word on cost or completion date

Construction on Highway 413 is set to begin "in the next few days," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday, although he couldn't provide an answer when asked how much it would ultimately cost or when...

2h ago

A shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school kills 2 children, injures 17 people

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a Catholic church in Minneapolis and struck children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding...

1h ago

Negotiations resume between postal workers and Canada Post: union

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post are returning to the bargaining table on Wednesday following a delay in mediated talks. CUPW, which represents 55,000 postal workers, said...

2h ago

Man, 18, charged in connection to assault on TTC bus

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault on board a TTC bus last week. Officers were called to the Weston Road and Church Street area on August 20 at around 6:40 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Two children killed, 17 others injured in Minneapolis church shooting

Minneapolis police provide an update on a church shooting that killed two children and left 17 others injured when a sole gunman opened fire during a mass service on the first week back to school.

5h ago

2:46
Seasonal temperatures return for the long weekend

Seasonal temperatures are expected to return ahead of the long weekend before a small dip on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

0:40
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Global popstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are officially tying the knot, the singer revealed in a social media post.

1:04
Search for missing jet skier in Bluffer's Beach marks day two

Crews continue onto the second day of their search for a missing jet skier who fell into the water of Bluffer's Park Beach on Sunday evening.

5:31
Man charged with deaths and dismemberment of two men knew victims: Barrie police

Barrie police provided a timeline and details of their investigation into the deaths and dismemberment of two men, as the suspect has been arrested and facing several charges.
More Videos