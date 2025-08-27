Toronto police identify numerous suspects in ATM distraction thefts targeting elderly

Money is removed from a bank machine in a photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 27, 2025 12:37 pm.

Last Updated August 27, 2025 1:01 pm.

Toronto police have identified four suspects and are trying to identify a fifth after they allegedly took part in several distraction thefts at ATMs in the city.

Investigators say between October 9, 2024 and February 8, 2025 five distraction thefts and frauds took place at various locations.

In each case, the suspects allegedly approached an elderly person while they were using an ATM.

After distracting the person, they allegedly stole their bank card and later used it to withdraw money.

Four of the suspects have been identified as Silvia Piperea, 46, of no fixed address, Silviu Florian, 37, of Toronto, Clementa Paraschiv, 33, of Toronto, and Constantin Paraschiv, 35, of no fixed address.

A fifth unidentified suspect is described as between 35 and 50 years-old, between five foot eight and five foot ten, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a beard.

They are all wanted on multiple charges, including theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, use credit card obtained by offence, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

