Toronto man, 75, who went missing for days found in good health: police

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 27, 2025 6:12 am.

Last Updated August 27, 2025 6:43 am.

Toronto police have located an elderly man who went missing over the weekend.

Officers say 75-year-old Edward disappeared on Saturday, August 23, from the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough.

“Edward suffers from Alzheimer’s, leading to progressive short-term memory loss, and we are concerned for his safety,” Duty Insp. Errol Watson told reporters at a press conference held on Tuesday. 

“Edward also takes medications for various medical conditions and Edward is also hearing impaired and is not wearing his hearing aids,” Watson added.

Police say he was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball hat with “SDL” in yellow writing, a dark grey golf shirt, black shorts and black running shoes. He is described as white, five-foot-five with a medium build, short grey hair and a grey beard.

Edward lives in a residential area with his family and is known to frequent the areas of Eglinton Avenue and Lebovic Avenue in Scarborough, as well as Pharmacy Avenue and Ashtonbee Road, according to authorities.

“We are asking residents in the area to please check your security cameras, backyards, sheds, stairwells, or any secluded areas where Edward may have sought shelter,” Watson said. “Just go outside and take a peak […] you might find this individual.”

Investigators said they were been in touch with Edward’s family and worked to canvas the area as well as collect video evidence to find out where he was last seen.

On Wednesday, police posted an update on social media saying that Edward had been found in good health.

No other details were provided.

Investigators are reminding the public that a person can be reported missing at any time. “There is no 24-hour waiting period,” authorities wrote in a press release.

