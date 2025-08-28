Arrest made after suspect allegedly committed ‘indecent act’ while watching children play at park: Toronto police

A man who allegedly committed an indecent act while watching children play at a Scarborough park has been arrested.

Officers were called to a park in the Blantyre Avenue and Parkland Road area on Wednesday at around 1:42 p.m.

Investigators say a suspect was committing an indecent act while watching children play in the area.

John Paul Vosu, 43, of Toronto, has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent act and fail to comply with probation order.

Police have released his image and say they “believe there may be more (alleged) victims.”

