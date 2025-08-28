Future of Sport in Canada Commission to deliver first report on athlete safety gaps

Justice Lise Maisonneuve, who will lead the Future of Sport in Canada Commission, participates in a news conference with Minister of Sport and Physical Activity Carla Qualtrough, second from left, and special advisers Noni Classen, left, and Dr. Andrew Pipe, at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 5:57 am.

OTTAWA — Canada will get its first look today at a national report examining how abuse and maltreatment are handled in sport, and where protections for athletes are falling short.

The Future of Sport in Canada Commission, created by the federal government in 2023 after athletes spoke out about systemic abuse, is led by commissioner Lise Maisonneuve, the former chief justice of the Ontario Court of Justice.

It is releasing its first report after hearing from Canadians through consultations in a dozen cities, as well as written submissions and survey responses.

The report is expected to detail jurisdictional gaps that leave most complaints outside federal oversight.

Currently, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport investigates only cases tied to national, federally funded programs, leaving lower levels to their own patchwork systems.

The commission’s findings are meant to guide debate and shape solutions at a September summit in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

