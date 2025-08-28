Investigators have charged a 65-year-old man in connection with multiple sexual assaults that allegedly occurred during holistic healing sessions in King City, Ont.

York Regional Police say the accused, Bryan Farnum, operated healing sessions between June 2015 and July 2022. Two victims have come forward, reporting that they were sexually assaulted during their appointments.

Farnum, a resident of King City, Ont., is facing three counts of sexual assault.

York Regional Police have released an image of the suspect, urging any additional alleged victims to contact investigators. Authorities believe there may be others who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.