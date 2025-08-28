Holistic healer charged in connection with sexual assaults during sessions in King, Ont.

York Regional Police say the accused, Bryan Farnum, operated healing sessions between June 2015 and July 2022. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 28, 2025 9:45 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 10:00 am.

Investigators have charged a 65-year-old man in connection with multiple sexual assaults that allegedly occurred during holistic healing sessions in King City, Ont.

York Regional Police say the accused, Bryan Farnum, operated healing sessions between June 2015 and July 2022. Two victims have come forward, reporting that they were sexually assaulted during their appointments.

Farnum, a resident of King City, Ont., is facing three counts of sexual assault.

York Regional Police have released an image of the suspect, urging any additional alleged victims to contact investigators. Authorities believe there may be others who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Massive sinkhole swallows east-end Toronto intersection

A massive sinkhole has opened up at the busy intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue, causing disruptions and sparking safety concerns just days before the start of the school year. City crews...

updated

1h ago

Man facing attempted murder charge after 2 struck by vehicle in North York parking lot

A 33-year-old Markham man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck two men with a vehicle in North York's Flemingdon Park. Toronto police were called to a parking...

updated

1h ago

Ontario home invasion case: Intruder in Lindsay carried crossbow, court docs say

A court document shows a Lindsay, Ont., man facing charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment was carrying a crossbow when he was confronted by a tenant. The resident, Jeremy David McDonald, is...

2m ago

Cineplex Queensway to stay open after community pushback and lease renewal

In a victory for moviegoers and community advocates in Etobicoke, Cineplex has confirmed that its Queensway location will remain open, quashing fears of demolition amid a controversial redevelopment proposal. Cineplex...

2h ago

Top Stories

Massive sinkhole swallows east-end Toronto intersection

A massive sinkhole has opened up at the busy intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue, causing disruptions and sparking safety concerns just days before the start of the school year. City crews...

updated

1h ago

Man facing attempted murder charge after 2 struck by vehicle in North York parking lot

A 33-year-old Markham man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck two men with a vehicle in North York's Flemingdon Park. Toronto police were called to a parking...

updated

1h ago

Ontario home invasion case: Intruder in Lindsay carried crossbow, court docs say

A court document shows a Lindsay, Ont., man facing charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment was carrying a crossbow when he was confronted by a tenant. The resident, Jeremy David McDonald, is...

2m ago

Cineplex Queensway to stay open after community pushback and lease renewal

In a victory for moviegoers and community advocates in Etobicoke, Cineplex has confirmed that its Queensway location will remain open, quashing fears of demolition amid a controversial redevelopment proposal. Cineplex...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Kitten found inside car after 4-hour California road trip

A California woman was shocked to find a kitten was the cause of her vehicle troubles after discovering the tiny feline had snuck into her car before heading out on a 4-hour road trip.

1h ago

0:48
Sinkhole shuts down entire Toronto intersection

A massive sinkhole shut down the entire intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in Toronto's east-end.

3h ago

2:13
TPH cracks down on student vaccinations ahead of back to school

Back to school could mean staying at home for thousands of students. Melissa Nakhavoly with why public health is warning families to get their kids vaccines up to date or face suspension.

12h ago

1:16
Toronto police officer pleads guilty to assault in shooting of man

Toronto police officer Andrew Davis pleaded guilty to assault in the shooting of Devon Fowlin in 2023.

22h ago

0:54
Highway 413 connecting York, Peel and Halton to begin construction

Ontario's Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, alongside Premier Ford, announced the initiation of construction for Highway 413 that will connect York, Peel and Halton region.

22h ago

More Videos