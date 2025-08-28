Ontario home invasion case: Intruder in Lindsay carried crossbow, court docs say

A Kawartha Lakes Police Services is seen in Kawartha Lakes, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2025 11:40 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 11:43 am.

A court document shows a Lindsay, Ont., man facing charges for allegedly breaking into an apartment was carrying a crossbow when he was confronted by a tenant.

The resident, Jeremy David McDonald, is also facing assault charges in the incident on Aug. 18 — a fact that has generated widespread interest in the case.

Police information filed in court alleges that Michael Kyle Breen damaged a window and screen at McDonald’s home and carried a crossbow.

The court document states that the 41-year-old Breen is charged with break and enter, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police have said that Breen, who is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing next week, was already wanted for unrelated offences.

McDonald, the 44-year-old resident, was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he allegedly “did endanger the life” of Breen.

Premier Doug Ford blasted the decision to charge the apartment resident, saying last week that it shows “something is broken.”

Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson wrote in a statement Wednesday that he recognizes the incident has generated significant public interest and “emotional” responses, but called some of the reaction “unjust and inaccurate.”

Robertson wrote that individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property, but the law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced.

“This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances,” he wrote.

