Spirits maker Diageo to close Amherstburg, Ont., bottling facility next year

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2025 11:40 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 12:48 pm.

LONDON — Spirits maker Diageo says it will cease operations at its bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ont., early next year, as it shifts some of the bottling volume to the U.S.

The company says its facility, which bottles Crown Royal products, will close in February in a move to improve its North American supply chain.

The company did not disclose how many employees will be affected.

Diageo says it will still maintain a “significant” footprint in Canada — including its headquarters and warehouse operations in the Greater Toronto Area, and bottling and distillation facilities in Manitoba and Quebec.

Marsha McIntosh, Diageo’s president of North America supply, says it was a difficult but crucial decision to improve the efficiency and resiliency of the company’s supply chain network.

McIntosh says its Crown Royal products will continue to be mashed, distilled and aged at its Canadian facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

