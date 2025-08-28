Massive sinkhole swallows east-end Toronto intersection

A massive sinkhole shut down the entire intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in Toronto's east-end.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 28, 2025 7:55 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 8:48 am.

A massive sinkhole has opened up at the busy intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue, causing disruptions and sparking safety concerns just days before the start of the school year.

City crews were called to the scene early Thursday morning following reports of a broken watermain overnight.

By sunrise, the road had collapsed entirely, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the intersection and prompting an emergency response.

In response, the TTC rerouted its 87 Cosburn bus due to the sinkhole and ongoing water main repairs. The detour now runs via Cosburn Avenue, Woodbine Avenue, O’Connor Drive, Donlands Avenue, and back to Cosburn Avenue.

The damaged intersection is near several schools, including East York Collegiate Institute, Cosburn Middle School and East York Alternative Secondary School.

Officials have yet to provide a timeline for repairs, but crews remain on-site assessing the damage and working to stabilize the area.

Drivers and pedestrians are urged to avoid the intersection and follow posted detour signs.

