Woman charged with careless driving after dragging staircase on roof of vehicle in Mississauga
Posted August 28, 2025 3:16 pm.
Last Updated August 28, 2025 3:21 pm.
A woman has been charged after she was spotted driving around with a staircase on the roof of her vehicle.
Peel police say they were called to The Queensway and Cawthra Road in Mississauga on Aug. 26 around 3:15 p.m. after several drivers called in to report the incident.
According to police, the driver backed into the staircase at The Queensway and Dixie Road.
Police charged the 22- year-old woman from Woodbridge with careless driving.
The investigation is still ongoing.