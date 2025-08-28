Woman charged with careless driving after dragging staircase on roof of vehicle in Mississauga

A woman has been charged after she was spotted driving around with a staircase on the roof of her vehicle.

Peel police say they were called to The Queensway and Cawthra Road in Mississauga on Aug. 26 around 3:15 p.m. after several drivers called in to report the incident.

According to police, the driver backed into the staircase at The Queensway and Dixie Road.

Police charged the 22- year-old woman from Woodbridge with careless driving.

The investigation is still ongoing.