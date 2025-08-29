A retired NFL player was arrested in Georgia on 18 charges related to an alleged multi-state financial fraud scheme, while also facing an active warrant in Canada for similar crimes.

Darryl “Buster” Skrine, 36, was taken into custody by Roswell Police on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at a U.S. residence on Pine Grove Road, where officers executed search and arrest warrants without incident.

Skrine, who played 11 seasons in the NFL for teams including the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears, is accused of orchestrating an elaborate financial fraud scheme targeting women across the United States. According to Roswell Police, the investigation began in July after a victim reported being financially exploited by Skrine.

Detectives say Skrine used online dating platforms to initiate relationships with women, then fabricated stories about financial hardship. He allegedly convinced victims to send him money with promises of repayment through his NFL annuity. Instead, the funds were used to support a lavish lifestyle, including travel, Airbnb rentals, and gift card purchases.

So far, three victims have been identified in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York, with a combined financial loss of approximately $300,000. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are continuing their investigation.

Skrine wanted in Canada for breaching bail in a $100K check fraud case

Skrine now faces 18 charges in Georgia, including deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft.

In addition to the U.S. charges, Skrine is wanted in Canada by the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

In August 2023, DRPS concluded an investigation into a $100,000 check fraud scheme involving Skrine. He was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport and later released on bail in April 2024, subject to GPS monitoring. Police say Skrine removed the device and fled the country, breaching his release conditions.

“The accused failed to attend his court date on May 6, 2024, and his GPS monitor has since gone offline,” DRPS wrote in a press release at the time.

DRPS states that its officers are collaborating with the Roswell Police to ensure Skrine is held accountable for all charges in both jurisdictions. The investigation remains active.