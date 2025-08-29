Former NFL player Darryl ‘Buster’ Skrine arrested in Georgia, wanted in Canada for financial fraud

Darryl "Buster" Skrine, 36, was taken into custody by Roswell Police on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at a U.S. residence on Pine Grove Road, where officers executed search and arrest warrants without incident. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 29, 2025 6:46 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 6:52 am.

A retired NFL player was arrested in Georgia on 18 charges related to an alleged multi-state financial fraud scheme, while also facing an active warrant in Canada for similar crimes.

Darryl “Buster” Skrine, 36, was taken into custody by Roswell Police on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at a U.S. residence on Pine Grove Road, where officers executed search and arrest warrants without incident.

Skrine, who played 11 seasons in the NFL for teams including the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears, is accused of orchestrating an elaborate financial fraud scheme targeting women across the United States. According to Roswell Police, the investigation began in July after a victim reported being financially exploited by Skrine.

Detectives say Skrine used online dating platforms to initiate relationships with women, then fabricated stories about financial hardship. He allegedly convinced victims to send him money with promises of repayment through his NFL annuity. Instead, the funds were used to support a lavish lifestyle, including travel, Airbnb rentals, and gift card purchases.

So far, three victims have been identified in Wisconsin, North Carolina, and New York, with a combined financial loss of approximately $300,000. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are continuing their investigation.

Skrine wanted in Canada for breaching bail in a $100K check fraud case

Skrine now faces 18 charges in Georgia, including deposit account fraud, identity fraud, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking, and criminal attempt to commit theft.

In addition to the U.S. charges, Skrine is wanted in Canada by the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS).

In August 2023, DRPS concluded an investigation into a $100,000 check fraud scheme involving Skrine. He was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport and later released on bail in April 2024, subject to GPS monitoring. Police say Skrine removed the device and fled the country, breaching his release conditions.

“The accused failed to attend his court date on May 6, 2024, and his GPS monitor has since gone offline,” DRPS wrote in a press release at the time.

DRPS states that its officers are collaborating with the Roswell Police to ensure Skrine is held accountable for all charges in both jurisdictions. The investigation remains active.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

2h ago

TTC to consider fare capping and eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal next month that would do away with the current monthly pass and replace it with a system known as fare capping. Under the proposal, the $156 monthly unlimited-ride pass...

14h ago

Security guard stabbed during fight at Toronto banquet hall, 2 arrested

Toronto police say a security guard was stabbed early Friday morning while attempting to break up a fight at a private event in the city's west end. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near Albion...

1h ago

Can an enduring peace in Ukraine be brokered?

Despite weeks of whirlwind American diplomacy, Russia sent wave after wave of drones and missiles across Kyiv and other cities on Thursday. It was the fiercest attack on the Ukrainian capital since...

40m ago

Top Stories

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

2h ago

TTC to consider fare capping and eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal next month that would do away with the current monthly pass and replace it with a system known as fare capping. Under the proposal, the $156 monthly unlimited-ride pass...

14h ago

Security guard stabbed during fight at Toronto banquet hall, 2 arrested

Toronto police say a security guard was stabbed early Friday morning while attempting to break up a fight at a private event in the city's west end. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near Albion...

1h ago

Can an enduring peace in Ukraine be brokered?

Despite weeks of whirlwind American diplomacy, Russia sent wave after wave of drones and missiles across Kyiv and other cities on Thursday. It was the fiercest attack on the Ukrainian capital since...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.

10h ago

2:59
Massive sinkhole closes east-end intersection

A massive sinkhole shut down the entire intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in Toronto's east-end. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

12h ago

1:31
Man charged with attempted murder in alleged vehicle attack

A 33-year-old Markham man has been charged with attempted murder after 2 pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a North York parking lot. Erica Natividad reports.

14h ago

0:25
'What the heck': Police charge woman for driving with staircase on roof

In a video posted to Instagram, Peel Regional Police say they've charged a 22-year-old woman with careless driving after she was seen driving around with a staircase attached to her car roof.

16h ago

2:30
Oakville woman fighting airline after nearly $20K worth of belongings go missing

Folake Enitilo reached out to Speakers Corner after luxury items she packed for a recent flight were missing from her checked luggage. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos