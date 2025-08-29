Female assaulted on Hamilton trail after declining to hand over spare change to suspect: police

Hamilton police say a female was assaulted on a trail in the city after she declined to hand over spare change to a man who approached her.

Officers were called about the incident on Thursday at around 10:00 a.m.

Investigators say it happened along the Pipeline Trail between Crosthwaite Avenue and Fairfield Avenue.

“The investigation revealed that around 8:00 a.m., the victim was approached by a male suspect near Crosthwaite Avenue who asked for spare change,” a Hamilton police release outlines.

“After the victim declined, the suspect caught up to her and assaulted her. A witness intervened, and the suspect fled westbound toward Crosthwaite Avenue.”

The suspect is identified as a white male, between five foot nine and five foot ten, with a thin build and visible sores on his face.

He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

Hamilton Police are reminding citizens to remain aware of their surroundings when using public trails.

“Consider walking with a friend when possible, keeping your phone accessible, and choosing well-travelled routes during daylight hours,” they advise. “Trusting your instincts and reporting any suspicious activity to police right away can also help maintain safety for everyone using these spaces.”