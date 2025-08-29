Fire crews battling 2-alarm lakefront fire, near Billy Bishop Airport

Toronto fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze at an apartment complex near the lake.

Fire crews were called to an eight-storey building on Little Norway Crescent, near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street, just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos and video from eyewitnesses at the scene show flames and smoke pouring out of a section of the building.

Toronto Fire says they are conducting primary and secondary searches of the building and attempting to clear the smoke from the building.

There have been no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story