OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge say they’re actively investigating viral videos that show several men firing guns off a bridge.

“Bracebridge OPP is aware of videos circulating online that show individuals discharging firearms in a careless and unsafe manner,” OPP said in a social media post.

“We are actively investigating and closely monitoring the area. These actions pose serious risks to the safety and security of everyone nearby.”

We’re aware. We’re investigating.



Careless firearm use puts lives at risk. Bracebridge OPP is actively investigating and monitoring the area to ensure public safety. See attached statement.



Have info? Call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to report… pic.twitter.com/drzMvJtPTQ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 28, 2025

The videos show several men exiting a vehicle on a bridge and beginning to fire long guns into the air.

It’s not clear when the videos were created.

Some news publications in South Muskoka say the incidents occurred on a bridge in the MacTier area.