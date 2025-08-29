Doug Ford condemns stabbing of Jewish woman in Ottawa grocery store

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 29, 2025 10:01 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 10:14 am.

A 71-year-old man has been charged after a Jewish woman in her 70s was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at a west-end grocery store in Ottawa, prompting condemnation from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Loblaws in Ottawa’s College Square, located on Baseline Road.

Ottawa police say the woman entered the store with a friend around 1:35 p.m. when she was approached and stabbed in the torso by a man later identified as Joseph (Joe) Rooke of Cornwall.

The female victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, treated, and later released. Police arrested the suspect at the scene without incident. Investigators confirmed that the suspect and victim were strangers, and the motive remains under investigation.

The Ottawa Police Service’s Hate and Bias Crime Unit is investigating.

Ford issued a statement Thursday expressing his outrage.

“I’m deeply disturbed by the violent attack that took place this week against a Jewish woman at an Ottawa grocery store,” Ford said.

“My thoughts are with the victim as well as Ottawa’s Jewish community. I pray she makes a full recovery. The Ottawa Police’s hate crimes unit has my full support as they carry out their investigation into this attack. Hate, violence and antisemitism have no place in our province.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.

Top Stories

Two boys charged in fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto police have arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre last week. The incident occurred on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m.,...

1h ago

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

5h ago

King streetcar set to return to regular service on Sunday

Regular service on the 504/304 King Streetcar is set to resume on Sunday. Service was halted in June due to watermain repairs and track work at the intersection of King and Church streets. The work...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

4h ago

