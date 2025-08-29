Two boys charged in fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto police have arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre last week.

The incident occurred on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a shooting at the busy shopping mall located at 300 Borough Drive.

The victim, later identified as Daniel Amalathas, 19, was found with fatal injuries inside the family washroom near the food court and was pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was recovered nearby.

Police initially deemed the death suspicious, citing the absence of witnesses and reports of gunfire.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, investigators arrested two male youths, both 17, from Toronto. Each has been charged with second-degree murder.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), their identities cannot be disclosed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators. This was Toronto’s 27th homicide of 2025.