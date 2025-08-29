Toronto police say a security guard was stabbed early Friday morning while attempting to break up a fight at a private event in the city’s west end.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near Albion Road and Highway 27 in Rexdale, where officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a banquet hall.

Police tell CityNews that a fight broke out during a private function, and a man in his 40s—identified as a security guard—was injured while trying to intervene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene. Police have not indicated whether the pair will face charges. Investigators say they do not yet know what sparked the initial altercation.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.