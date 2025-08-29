A man in his 60s suffered life-threatening injuries following an industrial accident in Toronto’s west end on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police report that the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a commercial recycling facility located near the intersection of Rogers Road and Weston Road. According to initial reports, the man was unloading a dump truck when he was struck by a piece of steel.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, and the man was located with serious injuries and transported to the hospital via emergency run.

Police later confirmed his condition had worsened and was considered life-threatening.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not released the name of the injured worker or provided any further details.