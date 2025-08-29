Trump ends ex-Vice President Harris’ Secret Service protection early after Biden had extended it

FILE - Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers the keynote speech at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

By Seung Min Kim And Adriana Gomez Licon, The Associated Press

Posted August 29, 2025 9:09 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 11:10 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has revoked former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection that otherwise would have ended next summer, senior Trump administration officials said Friday.

Former vice presidents typically get federal government protection for six months after leaving office, while ex-presidents do so for life. But then-President Joe Biden quietly signed a directive, at Harris’ request, that had extended protection for her beyond the traditional six months, according to another person familiar with the matter. The people insisted on anonymity to discuss a matter not made public.

Trump, a Republican, defeated Harris, a Democrat, in the presidential election last year.

His move to drop Harris’ Secret Service protection comes as the former vice president, who became the Democratic nominee last summer after a chaotic series of events that led to Biden dropping out of the contest, is about to embark on a book tour for her memoir, titled “107 Days.” The tour has 15 stops, including visits abroad to London and Toronto. The book, which refers to the historically short length of her presidential campaign, will be released Sept. 23, and the tour begins the following day.

It is not unusual for Secret Service protection to continue well beyond the statutory six-month window, particularly when former officials face credible and ongoing threats. But Trump’s decisions to revoke the protection have stood out both for timing and for targets.

During Trump’s second presidency, he repeatedly has cut off security for adversaries and figures who have fallen from favor, including his onetime national security adviser John Bolton and members of Biden’s family, including the former president’s adult children. The decision to strip Harris of protection is certain to raise alarms among security experts who view continuity of protection as essential in a polarized climate.

A senior Trump administration official said an executive memorandum was issued Thursday to the Department of Homeland Security ending Harris’ security detail and security services. Those had been extended from six to 18 months by the Biden administration, so they would have ended in July 2026, but now they will be terminated on Monday.

While she lost to Trump last November, Harris is seen as a potential candidate for 2028, and she has already announced she will not run for California governor in 2026. Harris is also a former senator, California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney.

Last year was a particularly politically charged environment with Trump facing two assassination attempts, and the Secret Service played a crucial role in protecting the now-president. Harris has also faced threats before: In August 2024, a Virginia man was arrested and charged with threatening online to kill her and harm other public officials.

The news of the security revocation was first reported by CNN.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Seung Min Kim And Adriana Gomez Licon, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Two boys charged in fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto police have arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre last week. The incident occurred on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m.,...

1h ago

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

5h ago

King streetcar set to return to regular service on Sunday

Regular service on the 504/304 King Streetcar is set to resume on Sunday. Service was halted in June due to watermain repairs and track work at the intersection of King and Church streets. The work...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

4h ago

