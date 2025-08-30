2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month.

Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance cameras shooting at a residence on Rolling Acres Drive in July. Two homes were struck by gunfire before the suspects fled the scene in a black Chrysler 300 sedan.

There were no physical injuries reported.

On July 13, 23-year-old Gurpreet Singh of no fixed address was located in Winnipeg, where he was arrested and eventually returned to Ontario earlier this week. He has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm and extortion.

On July 27, police arrested 20-year-old Husandeep Singh of Mississauga during a traffic stop. He has been charged with one count of discharging a firearm with intent and extortion.

Investigators believe there may be additional suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them.