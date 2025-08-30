Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more items containing pistachio in Quebec

MONTREAL — More recalls have been issued in Quebec for pistachio-containing products linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced on Friday that four separate items are being recalled due to possible contamination.

They include two products from the Montreal-based company Allo Simonne, as well as two baklava pastries that were sold at Carrefour Laval, a shopping mall north of Montreal.

The recalled items include the company Allo Simonne’s packages of sour cherries and pistachios covered in chocolate and rose petals, and their dark chocolate Easter eggs made with the nuts and raspberries.

The food inspection agency says some of the items were sold between Aug. 9 and 16.

Several pistachio-containing products have been the subject of recalls across Canada in recent weeks due to their link to a salmonella outbreak.