Montana man who evaded authorities for a week after bar shooting faces four counts of murder

This image made from video provided by the Anaconda Deer Lodge County Justice Court shows Michael Paul Brown, who is accused of killing four people in a bar, during a virtual court appearance, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Montana. (Anaconda Deer Lodge County Justice Court via AP)

By Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

Posted August 30, 2025 4:54 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 5:07 pm.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people at a Montana bar and evading capture for a week while hundreds of law enforcement officers searched for him in the nearby mountains faces four counts of murder, according to court records.

Defendant Michael Paul Brown lived next door to The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana, where a bartender and three patrons were shot and killed Aug. 1.

Authorities have not commented on a potential motive for the 45-year-old former soldier. His niece has said Brown long struggled with mental illness.

The charges Brown faces were posted on a court website Saturday after the case previously had been under seal by a state judge. Charging documents were not immediately available.

Following the shooting, authorities said Brown stole a truck and then ditched it a few miles outside of town, close to where he was eventually apprehended.

He hid in nearby forests, moving locations while helicopters and drones circled overhead and officers and dogs searched on the ground, officials said. But he was eventually flushed into a sparsely populated area near a state highway by the pressure of so many officers searching for him, according to officials.

Brown was captured on Aug. 8 inside an unoccupied structure near a state highway.

Investigators also are examining whether he had any contact with individuals or property owners who might have helped him while he was on the run.

State Department of Justice spokesperson Chase Scheuer said Friday that the probe is ongoing.

Brown is scheduled to make an initial district court appearance on Sept. 3. He is being held on $2 million bail and represented by attorney Walter Hennessey, who did not immediately respond to telephone messages on Friday or Saturday.

Anaconda, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Butte, is home to roughly 9,000 people. Hemmed in by mountains, it was founded by a copper magnate in the late 1800s. A smelter stack that is no longer operational looms over the valley.

The owner of The Owl Bar has said Brown patronized it over the past several decades, but he was not aware of any conflicts between the suspect and victims.

A conviction for murder, known in Montana as deliberate homicide, is punishable by death in the state. Executions have been on hold since 2015 under a court ruling regarding a drug used in lethal injections.

Matthew Brown, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 80 shots fired in early morning Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people

Police say more than 80 shots were fired during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton that injured three people. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson...

2h ago

OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have released images of suspects they are looking to identify in connection with viral videos showing several men firing guns off a bridge. "Many of you have...

3h ago

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

4h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

4h ago

Top Stories

More than 80 shots fired in early morning Hamilton shooting that injured 3 people

Police say more than 80 shots were fired during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton that injured three people. Investigators say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson...

2h ago

OPP investigating viral videos of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have released images of suspects they are looking to identify in connection with viral videos showing several men firing guns off a bridge. "Many of you have...

3h ago

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

4h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.

23h ago

2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.
2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.
2:53
"I was quite shocked": Ajax parents push back on 90-minute school bus rides

Some Ajax parents are sounding the alarm about a new lengthy Durham Region school bus route. As Jazan Grewal reports, the route will have some students spending 3 hours daily commuting to Pickering High School.
2:21
Blue Jays' Andrés Giménez Hosts Special Camp in Toronto

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays star Andrés Giménez about the youth camp he held for up and coming baseball players.
More Videos