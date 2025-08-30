Palestinian president’s office urges US to reinstate his visa ahead of key UN meetings

FILE - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2024, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

By Imad Isseid, The Associated Press

Posted August 30, 2025 8:45 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 3:52 pm.

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian president’s office on Saturday urged the U.S. government to reverse its unusual decision to revoke his visa, weeks before he was meant to appear at the U.N.’s main annual meeting and an international conference about creating a Palestinian state.

The 27-nation European Union asked the Trump administration to reconsider the move, which drew broad criticism.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rescinded the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of next month’s annual high-level meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, the State Department disclosed Friday, citing national security interests. Abbas has addressed the General Assembly for many years, and generally leads the Palestinian delegation.

“We call upon the American administration to reverse its decision. This decision will only increase tension and escalation,” Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh told The Associated Press in Ramallah on Saturday.

“We have been in contact since yesterday with Arab and foreign countries, especially those directly concerned with this issue. This effort will continue around the clock,” he said.

He urged countries to put pressure on the Trump administration to reverse the decision, notably those nations that organized a high-level conference on Sept. 22 about reviving efforts for a two-state solution in Israel and the Palestinian territories. It is co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said he “deplores” the U.S. decision.

“The U.N. headquarters is a sanctuary in the service of peace. It should not be subject to any access restrictions,” he posted on X Saturday after meeting with his counterparts from around the EU.

The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas issued a statement about the revoked visas saying: ‘’In light of the existing headquarters agreements between the U.N. and its host state, we urge for this decision to be reconsidered.”

Abu Rudeineh also called for an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza and “escalation in the West Bank, because none of this will lead to any solution.”

The move came as the Israeli military declared Gaza’s largest city a combat zone. Israel says Gaza City remains a stronghold of Hamas.

The Trump administration has taken several steps to target Palestinians with visa restrictions.

“It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) and PA (Palestinian Authority) accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” the State Department said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority denounced the visa withdrawals as a violation of U.S. commitments as the host country of the United Nations. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the world body would be seeking clarification from the State Department. ___

Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.

Imad Isseid, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

1h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

58m ago

Early morning Hamilton shooting leaves 3 people with serious injuries

Three people were seriously injured during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East...

1h ago

A look at the race to replace Canada's rapidly aging fleet of submarines

OTTAWA — The contest to supply Canada with its next fleet of submarines heated up this week, as Ottawa narrowed down the competition to just two suppliers: a Korean company and a German one. Here's...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

1h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

58m ago

Early morning Hamilton shooting leaves 3 people with serious injuries

Three people were seriously injured during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East...

1h ago

A look at the race to replace Canada's rapidly aging fleet of submarines

OTTAWA — The contest to supply Canada with its next fleet of submarines heated up this week, as Ottawa narrowed down the competition to just two suppliers: a Korean company and a German one. Here's...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.

20h ago

2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.

21h ago

2:46
York Regional Police officers charge suspect with manslaughter in Vaughan overdose case

York Regional Police officers have charged a suspect with manslaughter after a man in Vaughan died of an accidental overdose. The accused is set to appear in court again in September. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

1:07
York Regional Police seek 'lengthy jail sentences' for drug traffickers amid overdose death

York Regional Police spoke to CityNews on manslaughter and drug trafficking charges against a man who is being accused of trafficking drugs to a man who died from an overdose in Vaughan.

2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos