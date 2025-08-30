UK refuses to invite Israeli government officials to London arms fair over the war in Gaza

FILE - Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz speaks during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on July 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 30, 2025 5:38 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 3:53 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has barred Israeli government officials from attending the country’s biggest arms fair over growing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The decision does not cover representatives of Israeli defense contractors, who will be allowed to attend the DSEI UK exhibition, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 in London. The event was formerly known as Defense and Security Equipment International.

“The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong,” the British government said in a statement. “As a result, we can confirm that no Israeli government delegation will be invited to attend DSEI UK 2025.”

The decision comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state unless Israel takes steps to end the crisis in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire with Hamas and commits to a long-term peace agreement. Britain previously barred sales to Israel of any arms that could be used in the nearly 23-month war in Gaza.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said the decision was based on politics and “serves extremists.”

“These restrictions amount to a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel’s representatives,” the ministry said.

The Israeli ministry said it would withdraw from the exhibition and will not establish a national pavilion.

Pro-Palestinian and anti-war groups have announced plans to for protests during DSEI, which will take place at the Excel center in east London.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

1h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

58m ago

Early morning Hamilton shooting leaves 3 people with serious injuries

Three people were seriously injured during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East...

1h ago

A look at the race to replace Canada's rapidly aging fleet of submarines

OTTAWA — The contest to supply Canada with its next fleet of submarines heated up this week, as Ottawa narrowed down the competition to just two suppliers: a Korean company and a German one. Here's...

9h ago

Top Stories

2 men arrested following daytime shooting in Brampton neighbourhood last month

Two men are facing firearm and extortion charges following a daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Brampton last month. Police in Peel Region say two men were captured on surveillance...

1h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries in a suspected street racing crash on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities. Provincial police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, a Ministry...

58m ago

Early morning Hamilton shooting leaves 3 people with serious injuries

Three people were seriously injured during an early morning shooting in downtown Hamilton, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened in the area of Bowen Street and Jackson Street East...

1h ago

A look at the race to replace Canada's rapidly aging fleet of submarines

OTTAWA — The contest to supply Canada with its next fleet of submarines heated up this week, as Ottawa narrowed down the competition to just two suppliers: a Korean company and a German one. Here's...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.

20h ago

2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.

21h ago

2:46
York Regional Police officers charge suspect with manslaughter in Vaughan overdose case

York Regional Police officers have charged a suspect with manslaughter after a man in Vaughan died of an accidental overdose. The accused is set to appear in court again in September. Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

1:07
York Regional Police seek 'lengthy jail sentences' for drug traffickers amid overdose death

York Regional Police spoke to CityNews on manslaughter and drug trafficking charges against a man who is being accused of trafficking drugs to a man who died from an overdose in Vaughan.

2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos