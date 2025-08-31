3 people arrested after police find illegal guns and drugs during traffic stop in Mississauga

Photo shows a gun seized by police. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 31, 2025 2:37 pm.

Three people are facing more than 20 criminal charges after police recovered two illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Saturday.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers were patrolling the area of Matheson Boulevard and Sismet road when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

“During the investigation, officers located a loaded Glock 17 with an extended magazine and a quantity of drugs in the car,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Sunday. “The driver was not lawfully permitted to own or possess firearms and was prohibited from driving.”

Police arrested and charged the driver, 22-year-old Luqman Khandid of Mississauga with eight offences, including:

  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Operation While Prohibited
  • Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

A short while later, police say they conducted another traffic stop on Matheson Boulevard East, near Satellite Drive.

“During the stop, officers located a loaded compact Glock 27 firearm on one of the occupants,” PRP added. “Both occupants were subsequently arrested.”

Police later charged 20-year-old Liban Abdillahi of Toronto with seven offences, including:

  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon

Abdullahi Ali, a 20-year-old from Toronto, was charged with the following offences:

  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Have Care and Control of Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available.

They were all held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

No other details were released.

