3 people arrested after police find illegal guns and drugs during traffic stop in Mississauga

Three people are facing more than 20 criminal charges after police recovered two illegal guns and drugs during a traffic stop in Mississauga on Saturday.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), officers were patrolling the area of Matheson Boulevard and Sismet road when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

“During the investigation, officers located a loaded Glock 17 with an extended magazine and a quantity of drugs in the car,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Sunday. “The driver was not lawfully permitted to own or possess firearms and was prohibited from driving.”

Police arrested and charged the driver, 22-year-old Luqman Khandid of Mississauga with eight offences, including:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Operation While Prohibited

Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

A short while later, police say they conducted another traffic stop on Matheson Boulevard East, near Satellite Drive.

“During the stop, officers located a loaded compact Glock 27 firearm on one of the occupants,” PRP added. “Both occupants were subsequently arrested.”

Police later charged 20-year-old Liban Abdillahi of Toronto with seven offences, including:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Abdullahi Ali, a 20-year-old from Toronto, was charged with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing there was Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Have Care and Control of Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available.

They were all held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

No other details were released.