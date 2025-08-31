Police investigate after 2 shot in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

By John Marchesan

Posted August 31, 2025 5:47 pm.

Last Updated August 31, 2025 6:58 pm.

Toronto police say two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Scarborough.

Investigators say they were called to the Tansley Avenue and Danforth Road area just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of someone with a gun.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, while the other was in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for at least one suspect, a Black male, approximately five-feet-10, last seen wearing black clothing. He fled the area in a vehicle.

