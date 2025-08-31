Police investigate after 2 shot in Scarborough

Toronto police say two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Scarborough.

Investigators say they were called to the Tansley Avenue and Danforth Road area just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of someone with a gun.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, while the other was in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for at least one suspect, a Black male, approximately five-feet-10, last seen wearing black clothing. He fled the area in a vehicle.