Police investigate after bike thrown onto DVP from East York overpass

Toronto police are investigating after a bike was apparently dropped onto the Don Valley Parkway from an overpass in East York.

Investigators say a bicycle was thrown from the bridge at Millwood Road onto the northbound lanes of the highway just before 4 p.m. Sunday, striking a vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

Police say they are searching for a man in his 20s with short dark hair, wearing jeans and a grey shirt.