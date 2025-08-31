Police investigate after bike thrown onto DVP from East York overpass
Posted August 31, 2025 4:52 pm.
Last Updated August 31, 2025 5:25 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a bike was apparently dropped onto the Don Valley Parkway from an overpass in East York.
Investigators say a bicycle was thrown from the bridge at Millwood Road onto the northbound lanes of the highway just before 4 p.m. Sunday, striking a vehicle.
Police say the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
Police say they are searching for a man in his 20s with short dark hair, wearing jeans and a grey shirt.