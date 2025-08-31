Police investigating Vaughan homicide, multiple suspects at-large

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating an alleged homicide that took place in Vaughan early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, police were called to a residence near Andreeta Drive and Barons Street at approximately 1:00 a.m. for reports of an injured person.

When they arrived at the scene, officers located one victim who was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released any details about the victim or what led to their death. They believe multiple suspects are involved. However, no descriptions were provided.

“Please avoid the area while the investigation is underway,” police wrote in a social media post on Sunday. “Officers will be canvassing for video.”

“If you have any security cameras please make video accessible for investigators,” YRP added.