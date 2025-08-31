Terrorism peace bond prohibits P.E.I. man from accessing internet or having passport

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 31, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2025 7:36 am.

CHARLOTTETOWN — A Prince Edward Island man facing a terrorism peace bond has been ordered to follow a raft of conditions, including not accessing the internet and not holding a passport.

The RCMP in Prince Edward Island sought a terrorism peace bond for the 51-year-old man, fearing he may commit a terrorism offence.

Officers say they seized 3D printed firearm components and arrested the man at his residence in February.

Daniel Desmond Crowder faces eight charges, including firearms manufacturing, possession of computer data for manufacturing firearms and possession of a firearm.

The allegations against Crowder have not been tested in court.

The peace bond, in effect for one year, has 29 conditions, including stating that Crowder carry a copy of the document when leaving home and getting written consent if going out of province.

It also prohibits Crowder having access to the internet or possessing a device that can access it, such as a smartphone, or accessing social media sites.

It further stipulates that Crowder not apply for any travel documents, and surrender any passports he may have.

Police had said they sought a terrorism peace bond after the man was released in July, based on comments he made online and the material seized from his home.

“Given the information that was gathered from the investigation police believe that this is the most appropriate course of action against Crowder at this time,” P.E.I. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Gavin Moore had said in a news release on Aug. 18. “He must now obey the conditions of the peace bond.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2025.

The Canadian Press

