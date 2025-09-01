5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say.

According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill Road, at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Paramedics assessed five people at the scene and brought them to a hospital for treatment. Four of those individuals were said to be in critical condition after they were found without vital signs.

Roads in the area are closed while firefighters tend to the blaze.

No other details were released.