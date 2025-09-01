All-female dragon boat team completes voyage from Niagara to Toronto

The C-L-O in CLOsure Dragon Boat Team stands for: Crossing Lake Ontario!

It took 10 hours in high winds, but they became the first all-female team to do it on June 20th, as part of a fundraiser for OFILD (Options for Independent Living and Development).

CLOsure Dragon Boat Team

Do you know an athlete, team or community ambassador who is as inspiring as CLOsure? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!