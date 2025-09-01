All-female dragon boat team completes voyage from Niagara to Toronto

CLOsure became the first all-female Dragon Boat team to cross Lake Ontario. They made it from Niagara on the Lake to Toronto on June 20 despite high winds and 10 hours in the water. They were flanked by all-female members of the coast guard, pictured at the front.

By Simon Bennett

Posted September 1, 2025 7:30 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 7:25 pm.

The C-L-O in CLOsure Dragon Boat Team stands for: Crossing Lake Ontario!

It took 10 hours in high winds, but they became the first all-female team to do it on June 20th, as part of a fundraiser for OFILD (Options for Independent Living and Development).

CLOsure Dragon Boat Team

Top Stories

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...
An earthquake destroys villages in eastern Afghanistan and kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Desperate Afghans clawed through rubble in the dead of the night in search of missing loved ones after a strong earthquake killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500...

8m ago

Labour vote splitting as Canada's political parties battle for workers' support

OTTAWA — A year ago, then-NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's Labour Day message to workers insisted that his party alone would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with working Canadians and the unions that work to protect...

1h ago

