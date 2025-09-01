Maple washing of products is making it harder for consumers to make informed choices

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian.

Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to describe the use of symbols or marketing to falsely claim products as Canadian made.

Consumers looking to support Canadian products rely on labels to make decisions on what to buy, but it’s not so simple.

“When you start peeling layers, you’re starting to notice that there are different levels of Canadiana out there,” said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, a food distribution and policy professor at Dalhousie University.

One example is seen on a pouch of walnuts from Nutworks. The bag has a Canadian symbol, however, only the pouch is manufactured in Canada. The walnuts come from the U.S.A.

While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency oversees food labeling guidelines, they have no official “Made in Canada” logo.

In a statement to CityNews, the CFIA said it takes mislabeling seriously and has taken enforcement action in all cases of non-compliance.

What to watch for on labels

When a product claims “Made in Canada”, consumers should check for additional information and whether it is:

Made in Canada from domestic and imported ingredients

Made in Canada from 100% of Canadian ingredients and imported ingredients

Made in Canada from imported ingredients

“You don’t have to put maple leaves out there. It’s the labels that are highly regulated,” said Charlebois. “If you see a flag or maple leaf right next to the price, that’s extra.”

If you believe a product is falsely labeled, you can file a complaint at inspection.canada.ca