Maple washing of products is making it harder for consumers to make informed choices

With many Canadian consumers looking to support local and Canadian products and companies, a lack of labeling standards allows room for misleading Maple Leafs on foreign produced products

By Beverly Andrews & Joseph Ryan

Posted September 1, 2025 8:15 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 8:19 pm.

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian.

Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to describe the use of symbols or marketing to falsely claim products as Canadian made.

Consumers looking to support Canadian products rely on labels to make decisions on what to buy, but it’s not so simple.

“When you start peeling layers, you’re starting to notice that there are different levels of Canadiana out there,” said Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, a food distribution and policy professor at Dalhousie University.

One example is seen on a pouch of walnuts from Nutworks. The bag has a Canadian symbol, however, only the pouch is manufactured in Canada. The walnuts come from the U.S.A.

While the Canadian Food Inspection Agency oversees food labeling guidelines, they have no official “Made in Canada” logo.

In a statement to CityNews, the CFIA said it takes mislabeling seriously and has taken enforcement action in all cases of non-compliance.

What to watch for on labels

When a product claims “Made in Canada”, consumers should check for additional information and whether it is:

  • Made in Canada from domestic and imported ingredients
  • Made in Canada from 100% of Canadian ingredients and imported ingredients
  • Made in Canada from imported ingredients

“You don’t have to put maple leaves out there. It’s the labels that are highly regulated,” said Charlebois. “If you see a flag or maple leaf right next to the price, that’s extra.”

If you believe a product is falsely labeled, you can file a complaint at inspection.canada.ca

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

2h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

19m ago

Report reveals Toronto among top 15 cities in Canada based on quality of life

A new report has named four Ontario cities among the best places to live in Canada, and while Toronto made the cut, it didn’t crack the top 10. The list, released by Global Citizen Solutions, lists...

1h ago

Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions

Ontario is removing interprovincial barriers for workers in regulated professions, allowing them greater mobility when searching for work across the country, the province said Monday.  The Labour...

4h ago

Top Stories

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

2h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

19m ago

Report reveals Toronto among top 15 cities in Canada based on quality of life

A new report has named four Ontario cities among the best places to live in Canada, and while Toronto made the cut, it didn’t crack the top 10. The list, released by Global Citizen Solutions, lists...

1h ago

Ontario to break interprovincial barriers for regulated professions

Ontario is removing interprovincial barriers for workers in regulated professions, allowing them greater mobility when searching for work across the country, the province said Monday.  The Labour...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Boy killed after playing 'ding dong ditch' prank

An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was killed while playing a doorbell ditch prank in Houston. Ivan Rodriguez looks at the latest example of a TikTok trend ending in tragedy.

4h ago

2:53
504 King streetcar resumes regular service

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.
2:42
Russia launches third mass drone attack on Ukraine in one week

Russian troops have launched yet another drone attack on Ukraine, this time targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Karling Donoghue has the details.

1h ago

2:35
Mississauga Muslim congregation in fear after attack on Islamic centre

An attack on a Mississauga Islamic centre has left the Muslim community in fear and shattered their sense of safety. As OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley reports, the alleged perpetrator had friendly exchanges with worshippers before the attack
2:36
‘Bark in the Park’ brings stunt dogs, family fun to Woodbine Park

It’s a paws-itive celebration of all things canine. Mike Jagassar reports on the fun vibes, spectacular stunts and furry friends at ‘Bark in the Park’
More Videos