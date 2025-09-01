New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler says he won’t run for reelection in 2026

FILE - Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., speaks to members of media outside Greater New York Federal Building on May 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2025 8:28 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 5:18 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York says he will not run for reelection next year, according to an interview published Monday night by The New York Times.

Nadler told the Times that watching then-President Joe Biden’s truncated reelection campaign last year “really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that.” He suggested a younger Democratic lawmaker in his seat “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”

Nadler, 78, is serving his 17th term in Congress. He was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, then served as ranking member on the panel after Republicans won House leadership. He stepped down from that role late last year.

Nadler’s decision to relinquish that spot came a day after fellow Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin announced his bid for the job and quickly amassed support from colleagues.

“I am also proud that, under my leadership, some of our caucus’s most talented rising stars have been given a platform to demonstrate their leadership and their abilities,” Nadler wrote then in a letter to Democrats that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Without naming names, Nadler suggested to the Times that some of his Democratic colleagues should also consider retirement.

“I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” Nadler said in the interview posted Monday. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of (President Donald) Trump and his incipient fascism.”

The Associated Press

