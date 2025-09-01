“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock— water enthusiasts say is a hazard— that was abandoned near Cherry Beach.

We first reported on the issue, back in February. People who use the waters here—raised concerns leading up to the 2025 boating season.

“I think anyone swimming around the area, If they have children and children get on it, or get caught, that could be very dangerous.” Elliot Lerman told us in February.

Back then, Ports Toronto, tasked with managing problems like this on the waterfront, told us they would find a solution before the boating season.

“Well, here we are at the end of the summer in Toronto and it’s still there.” Said Gordon Akum, a member of The Water Rats Sailing club which depends on this portion of the waterfront to launch sailboats and other watercraft.

“Imagine coming down this ramp, launching your sailboat, having a wind coming from the east, and then having to contend with that. If you were blown into it, it would be game over.” He said. “The harbour master was notified and the city was notified. They’ve been aware through the fall, winter, spring and summer.”

Frustrated with the lack of action, groups reached back out to Speakers Corner and we reminded Ports Toronto of their promise.

“You’re right that it was scheduled to be removed earlier this year.” A Ports Toronto Spokesperson told us.

The issue they say has to do with the ownership of the dock. It was put in this space by a man who ran a now defunct water taxi company. Ports Toronto say they tried numerous times to reach that owner, sending demand letters to get the dock removed.

“However, on the eve of the removal deadline, the dock was sold to a new owner, who bought it intending to move it to a new location outside the Toronto harbour.” The spokesperson said.

Sine that never happened, Ports Toronto says it has repeatedly sent letters to the new owner demanding removal promising to send a new letter this week.

“Failure to comply with the removal request will result in Harbour Operations hiring a marine contractor to remove and dispose of the dock.”

The spokesperson did not give us a deadline for when that will happen.

“Enough with the letters!” Akum said. “Written warnings have not worked. We’ve extended more than a reasonable period of time and it’s still here. And it’s a still a hazard.” He said.

“At the end of the day, the city or the harbour master could get one of Toronto’s barges and pull it away. We just want it gone.”

