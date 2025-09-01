Storm forces flotilla back to Barcelona port, delaying its journey to Gaza

Activists wave on a boat taking part in a civilian flotilla bound for Gaza, aiming to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

By Renata Brito, The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2025 6:30 am.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 10:35 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) —A flotilla headed to Gaza that had departed Barcelona under much fanfare was forced back to port after a storm hit parts of Spain overnight.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 20 boats with participants from 44 countries, chose to return and delay its departure to “prioritize safety,” a statement said Monday.

Facing winds of over 56 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour), some of the smaller boats taking part in the mission would have been at risk, it said.

The flotilla is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

It comes as Israel has stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, limiting the deliveries of food and basic supplies in the north of the Palestinian territory. Food experts warned earlier this month that the city was gripped by famine and that half a million people across the strip were facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters had gathered under a scorching sun on the docks of Barcelona’s old port Sunday to cheer the mission as it took off.

Spain’s national weather agency AEMET had issued warnings of rainfall and strong storms for the region of Catalonia, as well as other parts of Spain.

It was unclear when the maritime convoy would depart Barcelona again. Other boats are expected to join from across the Mediterranean in the coming days, including from Tunis and Sicily.

Among the participants on board are Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau. The flotilla also received support from Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and Liam Cunningham, known for his role in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

The Israeli military is likely to try and stop the boats from getting near Gaza, as they have done in the past.

The almost 23-month war has killed more than 63,000 people, with nearly 340 Palestinians dying of malnutrition, including 124 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Markham that sent at least one victim to a hospital, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the shooting happened in a residential...

1h ago

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

3h ago

2 men charged in Mississauga armed carjacking, police say

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the two suspects allegedly approached the victim on...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

Top Stories

4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Markham that sent at least one victim to a hospital, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the shooting happened in a residential...

1h ago

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

3h ago

2 men charged in Mississauga armed carjacking, police say

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the two suspects allegedly approached the victim on...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

Most Watched Today

2:53
504 King streetcar resumes regular service

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.

17h ago

2:42
Russia launches third mass drone attack on Ukraine in one week

Russian troops have launched yet another drone attack onto Ukraine, this time targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Karling Donoghue has the details.

17h ago

2:35
Mississauga Muslim congregation in fear after attack on Islamic centre

An attack on a Mississauga Islamic centre has left the Muslim community in fear and shattered their sense of safety. As OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley reports, the alleged perpetrator had friendly exchanges with worshippers before the attack

17h ago

2:36
‘Bark in the Park’ brings stunt dogs, family fun to Woodbine Park

It’s a paws-itive celebration of all things canine. Mike Jagassar reports on the fun vibes, spectacular stunts and furry friends at ‘Bark in the Park’

17h ago

1:45
Dry weather continues for first few days of September

Sunny with highs in the mid-20s to close out the long weekend, and it will remain dry through at least Wednesday.

17h ago

More Videos