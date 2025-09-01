UK ‘outraged’ at Israel restricting aid as it works to evacuate children from Gaza for treatment

Palestinian children sort through trash as they look for plastic to use in making fire for cooking, in Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2025 2:25 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 3:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British officials are working to get critically sick and injured children out of Gaza so they can receive specialist treatment in U.K. hospitals, the British foreign secretary said Monday, adding that the first patients will arrive in coming weeks.

David Lammy said he was “outraged” by Israel not allowing enough aid to enter Gaza as he announced 15 million pounds ($20 million) more for medical assistance for Gaza and the region.

“This is not a natural disaster, it’s a manmade famine in the 21st century,” he said. “I’m outraged by the Israeli government’s refusal to allow in sufficient aid.”

“We all know there is only one way out — an immediate ceasefire,” Lammy added.

He told lawmakers that British officials are also supporting students from Gaza who have been granted scholarships at U.K. universities so that they can start their studies in the fall.

Lammy said a “massive humanitarian response” was needed to prevent more Palestinians from dying and starving after the world’s leading authority on food crises said in late August that the Gaza Strip’s largest city is in the grips of famine.

He did not give specifics about the number of sick children or scholars that Britain is accepting from Gaza. But Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament on Monday that officials are expediting visas for those Palestinians, as well as their accompanying family members.

British media have reported that officials are facilitating the evacuation of nine students in Gaza who were awarded Chevening scholarships, funded by Britain’s Foreign Office, but that dozens of other Palestinian students who have offers to study in the U.K. were still in limbo.

Officials have said they will not give specifics on the evacuation process because the situation was sensitive and complex.

Other European nations including Italy have also evacuated students and sick children from Gaza.

The U.K. funds field hospital operations in Gaza through a charity and works with the World Health Organization in Egypt to help treat some of the 8,000 people from Gaza who have been medically evacuated there.

The Associated Press

