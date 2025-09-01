Vietnam celebrates 80 years since declaring independence with flags, boba tea and a military parade

People wait to watch a parade marking Vietnam's 80th National Day anniversary, at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (Luong Thai Linh/Pool Photo via AP)

By Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2025 10:08 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 11:30 pm.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam marked its National Day on Tuesday with its largest military parade in decades, as thousands packed the streets of the capital, Hanoi, after many camped overnight to witness the grand display marking 80 years of independence.

The parade unfolded at Ba Dinh Square, the site where revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh declared independence from French colonial rule on Sept. 2, 1945.

Fighting resumed soon after as Vietnamese forces battled the French in the First Indochina War, which ended in 1954 when the country was divided into Communist North and U.S.-backed South. The Vietnam War followed, during which the Communist North fought the South and its American allies. That conflict ended when Communist forces captured Saigon on April 30, 1975 and the country was unified.

Vietnam’s top leader, Communist Party General Secretary To Lam, paid tribute to those who died in the fight for independence and reiterated the ruling party’s goal that by 2045 Vietnam will be a “powerful, prosperous and happy nation,” calling it “the aspiration of the entire nation, the oath of honor before history” in comments carried by state media.

Columns of troops marched past as tanks, armored vehicles, and missile systems rumbled by. Helicopters flew overhead trailing giant Vietnamese flags followed by jets while a military band played martial tunes below.

Officials said nearly 16,000 soldiers joined the event, including upgraded tanks, large artillery guns on vehicles, amphibious vehicles and missile systems made by a state-owned Vietnamese company.

For the first time, it also organized a televised naval parade off the coast of the port city of Cam Ranh in southern Vietnam, featuring warships, submarines, helicopters and sea planes.

Honor guards from China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia also joined the display, which Vietnamese state media said reflected the country’s “international friendships.” China is planning to hold a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the end of World War II.

Crowds began arriving in Hanoi days in advance, and thousands camped on sidewalks Monday night to secure viewing spots.

Videos of the parade went viral on social media and many gathered were in their twenties, wearing red shirts with yellow stars and cheering wildly as soldiers marched past while sipping iced boba tea. People waved the country’s flag or painted it on their faces. Giant screens at intersections broadcast the parade while balconies across the city were draped with more flags.

“It’s something to be proud of,” said Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen, 22, who spent the night near Ba Dinh Square. “Our grandparents fought for this. Now life is better.”

Vietnam’s transformation has been among Asia’s most striking. Since opening its economy in the late 1980s, the country has become a manufacturing hub for electronics, textiles, and footwear, supplying global brands like Samsung and Nike. Poverty has dropped and the middle class is growing fast.

But new challenges loom as the country tries to balance rapid growth with reforms, aging demographics, climate risks, weak institutions and U.S. pressure over its trade surplus. And it has to do all of this while balancing relations with major powers and asserting sovereignty in the South China Sea, where it has overlapping claims with its largest trade partner, China.

Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian actor Graham Greene, known for role in "Dances With Wolves,' dies at 73

TORONTO — Oscar-nominated Canadian actor Graham Greene, who broke through with memorable roles across several genres at a time when the entertainment industry shunned Indigenous talent, has died at age...

18m ago

Maple washing of products making it harder for consumers to buy Canadian

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian. Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to...

1h ago

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

7h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

1h ago

Top Stories

Canadian actor Graham Greene, known for role in "Dances With Wolves,' dies at 73

TORONTO — Oscar-nominated Canadian actor Graham Greene, who broke through with memorable roles across several genres at a time when the entertainment industry shunned Indigenous talent, has died at age...

18m ago

Maple washing of products making it harder for consumers to buy Canadian

You might spot the maple leaf on many products across Canada, but that doesn’t always mean the item is Canadian. Some companies are engaging in what experts call “maple washing”, a term used to...

1h ago

“Someone is going to get killed!” despite numerous pleas, abandoned dock near Cherry Beach remains

Speakers Corner was called to revisit a story we’ve done numerous times over the last year regarding a damaged dock--- water enthusiasts say is a hazard--- that was abandoned near Cherry Beach. We...

7h ago

Richmond Hill fire that critically injured 5 people being investigated as possible arson: police source

A residential house fire in Richmond Hill that left five people in critical condition is being investigated as a possible arson, according to police.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Maple washing of products make it hard for consumers to make informed choice

With many Canadian consumers looking to support local and Canadian products and companies, a lack of labeling standards allows room for misleading Maple Leafs on foreign produced products

2h ago

2:36
Boaters left frustrated after abandoned dock remains along Cherry Beach

What's the hold-up? That's what a lot of people who use space near Cherry Beach are asking about an abandoned dock, one they say is a hazard. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:52
Israel says it has killed the Hamas Spokesperson

Israeli troops say they have killed the Hamas spokesperson in Gaza. Karling Donoghue takes a look, and details a maritime humanitarian aid mission, now on route to the enclave.
2:53
504 King streetcar resumes regular service

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.
2:42
Russia launches third mass drone attack on Ukraine in one week

Russian troops have launched yet another drone attack on Ukraine, this time targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Karling Donoghue has the details.

6h ago

More Videos